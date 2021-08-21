DePay (DEPAY) Price Hits $1.39 on Major Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. DePay has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $40,729.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00133086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00159620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,967.17 or 0.99876092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.00 or 0.00921914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.06 or 0.06516825 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

