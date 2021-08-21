Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $124.33

Shares of Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.33 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.59). Destiny Pharma shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 12,932 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £73.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.33.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile (LON:DEST)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

