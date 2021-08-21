Dether (DTH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $662,111.40

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Dether has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Dether has a market cap of $662,111.40 and $43,954.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00821801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00047790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00104191 BTC.

Dether Coin Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.