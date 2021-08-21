DFSocial Gaming Achieves Market Cap of $1.88 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $251.28 or 0.00511294 BTC on popular exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.88 million and $37,057.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00150111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,005.90 or 0.99715884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.12 or 0.00921986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.99 or 0.06676079 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

