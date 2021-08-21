DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.14 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $10.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $109.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $112.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $3,309,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

