DIGG (DIGG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $264,475.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $55,290.85 or 1.11554843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $30.18 million and approximately $264,475.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00133490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00149435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,573.40 or 1.00019304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.02 or 0.00920076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.11 or 0.06617952 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 546 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

