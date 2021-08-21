Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.21.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,477 shares of company stock worth $53,072,854 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,006,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,852,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $162.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $164.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

