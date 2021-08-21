Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.21.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,477 shares of company stock worth $53,072,854 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,006,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,852,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $162.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $164.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.