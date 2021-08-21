Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.21.

NYSE:DLR opened at $162.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,477 shares of company stock worth $53,072,854. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 51,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

