DigitalBits Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $151.63 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.47 or 0.00488176 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003499 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.90 or 0.01243307 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 776,266,813 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

