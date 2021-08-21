DigitalNote Market Capitalization Reaches $14.45 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 72.7% higher against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $14.45 million and $53,597.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.09 or 0.00589752 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 6,054,551,737 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,588,745 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

