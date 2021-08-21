Dimecoin Price Up 35% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $1,099.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 35% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00080503 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.