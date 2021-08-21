Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,274 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.98% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 405,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,875 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,072.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 278,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 254,539 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 211,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 149,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $30.37.

