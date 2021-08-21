Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $127.26 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

