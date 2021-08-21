Ditto (DITTO) Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $78,282.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ditto coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ditto has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00134052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00149867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,603.14 or 0.99991670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.52 or 0.00916245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.68 or 0.06619346 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ditto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ditto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

