Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $109.90

Shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.90 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 121.20 ($1.58). Diversified Gas & Oil shares last traded at GBX 120.80 ($1.58), with a volume of 1,092,649 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02. The company has a market capitalization of £854.91 million and a PE ratio of -48.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.90.

Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

