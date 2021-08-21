dKargo Hits Market Capitalization of $183.57 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $183.57 million and approximately $104.81 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dKargo has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dKargo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00810971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00047950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00102915 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.