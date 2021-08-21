Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth $16,272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 177.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Docebo by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Docebo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39. Docebo has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docebo will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

