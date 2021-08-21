Dock Hits Market Capitalization of $73.26 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Dock has a market capitalization of $73.26 million and approximately $32.55 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dock has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

