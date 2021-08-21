Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Up 14.3% This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $42.28 billion and $3.33 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.39 or 0.00371493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,950,017,720 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

