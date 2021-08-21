Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $47.53 or 0.00095891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $2.38 million and $112,739.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doki Doki Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057626 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.57 or 0.00822319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00048257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doki Doki Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doki Doki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doki Doki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doki Doki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.