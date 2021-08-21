Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.88 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $34.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.73 billion to $34.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.50 billion to $37.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $234.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.58. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after buying an additional 118,741 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 193.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 51.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

