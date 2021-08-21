Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.19. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $102.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

