Donut Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Donut has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $978,611.61 and $845,437.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00134662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00149252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.70 or 1.00139247 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.15 or 0.00927071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.04 or 0.06689103 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars.

