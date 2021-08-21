Dora Factory (DORA) Tops One Day Volume of $14.73 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.25 or 0.00016755 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Dora Factory has a market cap of $12.88 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

