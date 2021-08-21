Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to announce $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.07 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $172.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $174.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

