DoYourTip (DYT) Achieves Market Cap of $691,469.97

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. DoYourTip has a market capitalization of $691,469.97 and $27,128.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.80 or 0.00382124 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.75 or 0.00929378 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

