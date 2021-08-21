Dragon Coins (DRG) Hits One Day Volume of $168.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $168.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.92 or 0.00837869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00048506 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.