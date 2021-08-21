Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post sales of $88.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.60 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $350.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $402.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $409.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Shares of DRQ opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after purchasing an additional 866,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $10,974,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 67.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 202,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

