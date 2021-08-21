DSLA Protocol Price Reaches $0.0069 on Top Exchanges (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.67 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00812883 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00048135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00103097 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,598,559,154 coins. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

