Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00135411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00150821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,693.93 or 1.00146254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.56 or 0.00928699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.40 or 0.06740454 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

