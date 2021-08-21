Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Market Cap Reaches $14.20 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00135411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00150821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,693.93 or 1.00146254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.56 or 0.00928699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.40 or 0.06740454 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

