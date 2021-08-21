DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.72 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $17.72 million and approximately $464,846.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $17.07 or 0.00035074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00133638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00158780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,917.13 or 1.00509864 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.37 or 0.00923322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.60 or 0.06611183 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

