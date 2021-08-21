DuckDaoDime One Day Volume Reaches $432,878.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $18.84 or 0.00038728 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $19.55 million and approximately $432,878.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

