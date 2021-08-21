Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will post sales of $7.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.03 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $25.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $25.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

