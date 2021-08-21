Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,243,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $107.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

