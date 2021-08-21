Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,855 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 8,303.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO opened at $10.72 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.24%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.