Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

ABC stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,621. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

