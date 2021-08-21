Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.96 Million in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after buying an additional 261,016 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

