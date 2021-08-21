Dvision Network (DVI) Hits Market Cap of $75.84 Million

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Dvision Network has a market cap of $75.84 million and $2.08 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00825545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00047885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00105103 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

DVI is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,096,290 coins. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

