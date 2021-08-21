DXdao (DXD) Price Reaches $447.92 on Exchanges

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $447.92 or 0.00917219 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $22.09 million and approximately $351,211.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.12 or 0.00385220 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002846 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

