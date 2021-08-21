Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $823.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post $823.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $835.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $815.51 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $823.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $69.50 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.36.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

