e-Gulden (EFL) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $117.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00366074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,537 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,275 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

