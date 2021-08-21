eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $426.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

