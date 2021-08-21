Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.54 ($0.01). Echo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,164,707 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a report on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The company has a market capitalization of £7.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

