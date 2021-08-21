Edgeless (EDG) Achieves Market Cap of $760,319.33

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $760,319.33 and $302.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.57 or 0.00825409 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00105586 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

