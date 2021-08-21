Efinity (EFI) Price Reaches $1.43 on Top Exchanges

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Efinity has a market cap of $78.30 million and approximately $15.72 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Efinity has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00135411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00150821 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,693.93 or 1.00146254 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.56 or 0.00928699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,277.40 or 0.06740454 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,781,409 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

