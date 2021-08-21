Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $284.60

Shares of Ei Group plc (EIG.L) (LON:EIG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.60 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 284.60 ($3.72). Ei Group plc (EIG.L) shares last traded at GBX 284.60 ($3.72), with a volume of 27,174 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16.

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

