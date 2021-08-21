Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) vs. Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Critical Review

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Elastic and Smith Micro Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 2 16 0 2.89 Smith Micro Software 0 0 4 0 3.00

Elastic presently has a consensus target price of $170.26, indicating a potential upside of 9.42%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 101.46%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Elastic.

Risk & Volatility

Elastic has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -21.27% -23.15% -11.58% Smith Micro Software -14.69% -0.41% -0.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elastic and Smith Micro Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $608.49 million 23.40 -$129.43 million ($1.32) -117.89 Smith Micro Software $51.30 million 5.00 $4.16 million $0.17 28.18

Smith Micro Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smith Micro Software beats Elastic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded by Shay Banon, Uri Boness, Steven Schuurman, and Simon Willnauer on Februar

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

