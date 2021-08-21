ELYSIA (EL) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.15 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $31.15 million and $1.27 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.89 or 0.00831494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002075 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,007,205,029 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

