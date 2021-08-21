Eminer (EM) Hits Market Cap of $8.32 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Eminer has a total market cap of $8.32 million and $1.30 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eminer has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Eminer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.52 or 0.00813172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

EM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

